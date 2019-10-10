3-year-old child in Greensboro Amber Alert found alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A 3-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Greensboro has been found alive, the girl's family confirmed.

Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment was reported abducted at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday from 2411 Phillips Ave., near Claremont Homes Apartments.

Ahlora's family said the girl is at Moses Cone Hospital getting checked out.

There is no word on if a suspect is in custody.

On Thursday, Greensboro police released multiple photos of the suspect.

Police said Ahlora was playing at a playground near an apartment complex and the suspect was around that playground and interacted with multiple adults and children.

"[The suspect] interacted with some adults, she interacted with multiple children in what was defined as a suspicious way," Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Scott said Ahlora was seen leaving the playground with the suspect.