3-year-old child in Greensboro Amber Alert found alive

Posted 9:17 pm, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:06PM, October 10, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A 3-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Greensboro has been found alive, the girl's family confirmed.

Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment was reported abducted at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday from 2411 Phillips Ave., near Claremont Homes Apartments.

Ahlora's family said the girl is at Moses Cone Hospital getting checked out.

Photo Gallery

There is no word on if a suspect is in custody.

On Thursday, Greensboro police released multiple photos of the suspect.

Photo Gallery

Police said Ahlora was playing at a playground near an apartment complex and the suspect was around that playground and interacted with multiple adults and children.

"[The suspect] interacted with some adults, she interacted with multiple children in what was defined as a suspicious way," Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Scott said Ahlora was seen leaving the playground with the suspect.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.