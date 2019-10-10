17-year-old killed, 15-year-old in critical condition after shooting in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two teenagers were shot in High Point, and one has since died at the hospital, according to police.

At about 7:53 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Triangle Lake and Hickory Chapel roads.

At the scene, officers found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say 17-year-old Kobe Manwarren, of High Point, was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officers also found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the "lower extremities," according to a news release. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Police believe a silver four-door sedan drove through the area, and then drove through again, stopping at a stop sign.

At least two people in the car started shooting at the teenagers, firing about 30 rounds before driving off.

High Point police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Blackman at (336) 887-7834 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.