WS/FCS bus with children on board involved in crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus was involved in a crash on the way to Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday morning, according to police.
At about 8:10 a.m., police responded after a report of a crash with injuries at 1007 N. Peacehaven Road in Winston-Salem.
Officers determined that a truck had rear-ended a school bus.
The bus driver was taken to a hospital with minor neck pain, according to the school district. None of the children were injured.
Kids were taken off the bus and put onto a different bus.
A spokesperson for the school system said a "handful" of children were on board at the time of the crash but could not give a specific number.
36.105442 -80.328078