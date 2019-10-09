Primary election results

WS/FCS bus with children on board involved in crash in Winston-Salem

Posted 9:14 am, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15AM, October 9, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus was involved in a crash on the way to Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday morning, according to police.

At about 8:10 a.m., police responded after a report of a crash with injuries at 1007 N. Peacehaven Road in Winston-Salem.

Officers determined that a truck had rear-ended a school bus.

The bus driver was taken to a hospital with minor neck pain, according to the school district. None of the children were injured.

Kids were taken off the bus and put onto a different bus.

A spokesperson for the school system said a "handful" of children were on board at the time of the crash but could not give a specific number.

