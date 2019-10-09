× Woman who allegedly died from Legionnaires’ disease attended NC fair, family says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The family of a woman who allegedly died from Legionnaires’ disease said she attended the Mountain State Fair in Fletcher, WSPA reports.

The obituary for Lorene Hall Williams, 83, of Campobello, South Carolina, said that Williams died from Legionnaires’ disease.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger told WSPA Williams’ cause of death has not been posted on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s website. Therefore, he could not confirm she died from Legionnaires’ disease.

One person has died and more than 100 fell ill from the disease after the fair.

Those diagnosed were “much more likely to report having walked by the hot tub displays” at the Davis Event Center at the Mountain State Fair, held at the Western North Carolina Agricultural Center in Fletcher, health officials said in a news release.

Williams’ death, if confirmed, would be the second reported death from Legionnaires’ disease among people who attended the fair.