Winston-Salem man killed in crash on I-40 in Iredell County

October 9, 2019

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was killed in a crash in Iredell County on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger.

The crash happened on Interstate 40 West between the 156 and 155 mile markers around 2:20 p.m.

A 2003 Lexus was stopped in the right lane. A 2001 Peterbilt tractor-trailer swerved in an attempt to avoid the stopped traffic but hit the Lexus. The Peterbilt then also hit a Chevrolet pickup truck. The Chevrolet was pushed into a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Lexus, Ward Beecher Miller, 65, of Winston-Salem, died at the scene.

A passenger in the Lexus and the driver of the Chevrolet were transported to the hospital by EMS. There is no word on their condition.

There is no word on charges but Swagger said highway patrol is still investigating.

