Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools recalls about 20,000 Chromebooks after one began smoking

LEWISVILLE, N.C. — All Chromebooks are being taken out of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, according to the school system.

Concern sparked when a Chromebook began smoking at about 9:30 a.m. in a 3rd-grade classroom at Lewisville Elementary School. Students were in the room at the time.

Pictures of the smoldered chromebook! pic.twitter.com/bYVumberBp — Olivia Steen (@OSteenNews) October 9, 2019

The school was evacuated, and the smoldering device was put out.

No one was injured, but the school district is pulling about 20,000 computers as a precaution.

The Chromebooks, issued in 2015, were already scheduled to be replaced at the end of this year.

About 8,000 new Chromebooks will be put into schools this month.

Been in contact with the manufacturer. Says it was a battery issue that caused this. — Olivia Steen (@OSteenNews) October 9, 2019