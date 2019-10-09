Wesleyan Christian Academy graduate and Off-Broadway performer returns to school to encourage students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Students and staff at Wesleyan Christian Academy were proud to welcome 2016 graduate Maria Reginaldi.

Reginaldi recently returned to the school to encourage students and talk about her journey as an Off-Broadway performer.

“I feel so blessed. I knew I was loved so much when I went here, by all the teachers, but I don't think you appreciate it until you come back,” she said.

Reginaldi started performing locally at the Community Theatre of Greensboro and developed a passion for the art.

She most recently performed in the Off-Broadway production Revelation the Musical.

Reginaldi described the experience as “the coolest month of my life.”

Despite her success in reaching her goals, she encourages students not to base all of their worth and joy on how far they get in their careers.

“There's something greater in life than just you. It’s not about you. It's about God who created you and it’s about you loving others,” Reginaldi said.