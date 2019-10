Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A water main break forced police to close a stretch of East Cone Boulevard.

At about 2 a.m., the area from Yanceyville Street to North Church Street was blocked off.

Crews were able to shut off the water, but the road had already been flooded.

One driver got their car stuck in the water after trying to drive through and had to leave it behind.

In order to fix the pipe, workers will need to cut off a piece of pipe and replace it.