Teenage suspect identified after Davidson County deputy dragged by truck in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A teenager was charged after a deputy was dragged by a truck in Lexington, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Nicholas Andrew Myers, 17, of Lexington was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and resisting a public officer.

On Wednesday, deputies pulled over a white 2004 Dodge Ram in the area of Bradley Tysinger Road and Old U.S. 52.

While Detective Kaleb Forrest was at the truck's window, Myers allegedly drove off. The deputy hung onto the window before letting go but did not end up under the wheels.

The deputy was taken to a hospital. He is reportedly alert and talking, but there has been no word on the severity of the deputy's injuries.

The sheriff said Myers drove about half a mile or so through the woods and fields before stopping at a house on Bradley Tysinger Road.

Myers then jumped out of his truck and ran into the house, where he went into a closet and up into the attic, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies had him out in about five minutes. He has been arrested.