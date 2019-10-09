Primary election results

Surveillance video captures armed robbery at Firehouse Grocery in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were caught on surveillance camera robbing a Greensboro shop, according to police. Now, officers are trying to identify them.

On Oct. 2, two people walked into Firehouse Grocery, located at 547 S. Mendenhall St., and held the worker and a customer at gunpoint.

The owner of the store says this is the first time something like this has happened in the store's 20-year history.

The situation prompted one worker to quit and another to refuse night shifts. The owner is now reconsidering store hours and looking into additional security measures.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.  All tips will remain anonymous!

