Seagrove’s own ‘Persimmon Lady’ uses seeds to forecast winter weather

SEAGROVE, N.C. — Melissa Bunker says if you want to know what the coming winter weather will be like just take a look at persimmons.

“Nature knows, simple as that,” she said from her backyard where the ripe persimmons have started falling to the ground. “You are really looking for that golden sunset orange color.”

Her fascination with persimmons has led to a reputation on the internet as “The Persimmon Lady.”

“I made a facebook page to start posting my own thing, just to kind of do a blog,” she said. On her page, you’ll find recipes for treats like persimmon pound cake and her winter weather predictions. “We have a lot of variety this year.”

Melissa says it was her grandfather who taught her how to use the signs in the seeds to forecast winter weather. Once the seed is cracked open you'll find the shape of a knife, fork or shovel.

“One year, [my grandfather] opened up and said ‘I don't know about this.’ He said, ‘These are all knives,’" she said.

Now she's using her knowledge to make an annual prediction for the Farmer's Almanac. This year she says we can expect winter to start mild followed closely by lots of precipitation. That includes rain and snow with a few ice events near spring.

"I'm trying to keep it alive,” she said, speaking of the process. “And in that way keep [my grandfather’s memory] alive too."

To learn morem visit The Persimmon Lady on Facebook.

Also the 12th Annual Colfax Persimmon Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2. For more information, visit the Colfax Persimmon Festival website.