Police investigating after 2 injured in High Point shooting

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police are investigating a shooting in High Point on Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Triangle Lake and Hickory Chapel roads.

High Point police said there were two victims but could not give additional information about the victims.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or if police are searching for suspects.

Our FOX8 crew on the scene saw shell casings and at least 30 evidence markers on the ground.

