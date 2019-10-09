Man charged after accidentally shooting himself, a family member in Kernersville, police say

Watch Live: Lewisville Elementary School officials address Chromebook fire
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man is accused of accidentally shooting himself and a member of his family in Kernersville, according to police.

At about 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting in a home at 104 Linville Springs Road.

Police found Mustapha Cheikhali, 31, and a family member suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe Cheikhali was handling his gun, which he legally owned, when he accidentally pulled the trigger.

The shooting is an isolated incident and there was no threat to the general public, Kernersville police said.

