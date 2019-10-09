K-9 finds missing 3-year-old child within 10 minutes

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio — A sheriff’s office K-9 is being praised for quickly finding a missing Ohio toddler.

On Tuesday, deputies came to a home in Shelby County after a report of a missing 3-year-old.

K-9 Bandit started the search at the front of the house and within 10 minutes Bandit had located the child.

“This is exactly why we have dog units, watching this track you could tell very well that Bandit had the scent of the child and was well on his way to finding him,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

