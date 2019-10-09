× Jamie Lee Curtis arrives in North Carolina as filming begins for ‘Halloween Kills’

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Jamie Lee Curtis has arrived.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a selfie from the North Carolina set of “Halloween Kills,” the latest installment in the “Halloween” horror series which follows Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.

NEVER SAY DIE!

First day back in the battle for my life!#HalloweenMovie #HalloweenKills pic.twitter.com/EicJ86Nq4m — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 8, 2019

“NEVER SAY DIE!” Curtis wrote on Twitter. “First day back in the battle of my life!”

Work began on “Halloween Kills” in Wilmington last month, WECT reports.

Both “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends” were confirmed in July by Blumhouse Productions to be filming in Wilmington.

The newest “Halloween” movies are direct sequels to the 1978 iconic slasher film, also called “Halloween,” and will be ignoring everything after the original movie.