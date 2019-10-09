High Point City Council approves plan for City Lake Park improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point's City Lake Park could receive major upgrades if voters approve a bond project in November.

City council members unanimously approved a master plan for the park, including $9.5 million for projects in the park's core.

“We’ve come to a time where we need to decide where we want to move forward with this park. City Lake Park is our oldest park in our system,” Parks and Recreation Director Lee Tillery said.

The park's swimming pool, playground and gymnasium are areas highlighted for improvements.

“Improvements to our playground, improvements to the accessibility to the entire park are very important in phase one of the project,” he said.

Tillery explained that the pool needs maintenance and amenity upgrades.

“We want to provide a pool that’s fun for the entire family. So we looked at it from an amenities standpoint what we could provide, aspects of the pool that would be inviting to the whole family, the spray parks, the lazy rivers," he said.

Under phase one, crews would build a footbridge along Penny Road, connecting the park to the existing greenway.

“That bridge will allow accessibility from the park to downtown High Point all the way to the Bicentennial Greenway through to Greensboro,” Tillery said.

A timeline has not been set for the project. Tillery said staff will wait to see what voters decide in November before putting the projects out for design.