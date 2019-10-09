Franklin Graham makes stop in Greensboro on Decision America Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Evangelist Franklin Graham stopped in Greensboro Wednesday night as part of his Decision America Tour.

Graham shared a message of unity at a time when he says our country needs to heal.

"Our Heavenly Father we thank you tonight that you love us and care for us. Father we thank you for this nation and freedoms that you have given us," Graham said.

Graham preached the gospel to a crowd ready to soak in his sermon.

"I think there is a hunger in North Carolina. I think there is a hunger in people that they know things are not quite right and they want to know, 'How can I get my life together?'" Graham said.

Graham says we can only start solving these problems with help from our faith.

"I think we have some real serious problems in our state that only God can fix," Graham said.

As he continues to travel his home state of North Carolina his sermon is simple.

"Sharing the good news that God loves all of us and he is willing to forgive our sins," Graham said.

Graham will continue his tour through the Tar Heel State with a stop in Hickory on Thursday.