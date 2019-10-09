× Father of 3 shot to death during home invasion while wife, children were asleep

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — As three children and their mother slept, their father was dying after a group of men broke into their home, according to KTRK.

At about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, four men in hoodies reportedly smashed through a glass door on the patio and went into the family’s apartment.

The intruders tried to rob the father and shot him.

The man died at the hospital.

The rest of the family was not hurt.

The victim’s children were as young as 2 years old and as old as 7 years old, KTRK reports.

Investigators say the intruders left with money and marijuana.