GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Demolition has started on a landmark home in Guilford County.

Crews are tearing down the Adamsleigh mansion along the Sedgefield Country Club golf course.

The Tudor-style mansion was built in 1929 but it has asbestos and needed major repairs.

The new owner decided to tear it down.

Several people told FOX8 they're sad to see such a prominent piece of history go.