Davidson County deputy dragged by vehicle in Lexington; suspect in custody

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A deputy is getting treatment after getting dragged by a vehicle in Lexington, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened in the area of 9138 Old U.S. 52.

Deputies say it began as a traffic stop. While the deputy was at the vehicle's window, the person in the vehicle drove off. The deputy hung onto the window before letting go. HE did not go under the wheels.

The deputy was taken to a hospital. He is reportedly alert and talking, but there has been no word on the severity of the deputy's injuries.

The sheriff said the driver drove about half a mile or so through the woods and fields before stopping at a house on Bradley Tysinger Road.

The man then jumped out of his truck and ran into the house where he went into a closet and up into the attic.

Deputies had him out in about 5 minutes. He has been arrested.

The suspect's name has not been released.