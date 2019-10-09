Armed robbery of Greensboro store caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Commercial robberies on the rise in Greensboro. A police spokesperson said this time last year there were 124 robberies. That number is now at 134.

Two men entered the Firehouse Grocery store on Mendenhall Street on Oct. 2 just after 1 a.m.

One of them forced a customer to the ground and pointed a gun at the cashier.

“One guy came behind the counter and put the gun on my employee and demanded money and he gave all the money,” store owner Raj Patel said.

It’s a night that traumatized employees.

“My employees are afraid right now to work after midnight,” Patel said.

Patel felt their fear the night he got the call about the robbery.

“When I came here they wanted to go home because it was so scary. So after we were done with the police department, I let them go home and then I closed the store,” Patel said.

Since that time, the cashier held at gunpoint and forced to hand over money has quit.

“He doesn’t want to put his life in trouble,” Patel said.

Patel is now considering changing his hours and is also planning on adding a magnetic door closer to the front entrance. It's a $2,000 investment that is nothing compared to the price of life.

“I’m worried about my employees first,” Patel said.

Patel believes the suspects are in their 20s. Police are still searching for them. If you know any information, call Crimestoppers.