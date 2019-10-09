× 2,000-pound great white shark pops up near Outer Banks coast

Less than two weeks ago, Unama’ki was located just off the coast of Nova Scotia in Canada, according to OCEARCH.

Now, the 2,076-pound great white shark—the second biggest white shark the non-profit has ever tagged in the northwest Atlantic—is swimming down the North Carolina coast near Currituck County.

OCEARCH is a non-profit that tracks animals such as whales, alligators, dolphins and sharks.

Our partner @SeaWorld picked the name Unama’ki for our 3rd shark of Expedition Nova Scotia. It’s what the indigenous Mi’kmaq people call Cape Breton and means "land of the fog." pic.twitter.com/Mp6zElg2at — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) September 20, 2019

The research group tagged the shark on Sept. 20 at Scaterie Island, Nova Scotia.

As of 11:51 a.m. Tuesday, the 15-foot-5-inch shark had just passed the Virginia-North Carolina border.

Unama’ki is a term used by Nova Scotia’s indigenous Mi’kmaq people for Cape Breton. It means “land of the fog.”

The shark is an adult female, and she could lead researches to the site where she gives birth, revealing a possibly previously undiscovered great white shark nursery.