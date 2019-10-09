× Person found dead after fire at Archdale apartment complex

ARCHDALE, N.C. — One person was found dead after a fire at an apartment complex in Archdale on Wednesday, according to Brian Causey, assistant chief of the Guil-Rand Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the complex on Brookwood Circle at 4:30 p.m.

When firefighters got there, they could see smoke coming out of one unit.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and Causey said one person was found dead.

There was no damage to other units at the complex.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire. Archdale police and the ATF are helping with the investigation.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

35.915584 -79.963618