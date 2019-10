× Wagner, Foster advance to general election in High Point mayoral race

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Incumbent Jay Wagner and Carlvena Foster have advanced to the November general election in the High Point mayoral race.

With all 42 precincts reporting, Wagner got 2,625 votes and Foster got 1,574 votes.

Bruce Davis fell short with 1,546 votes.

Wagner was elected as mayor in 2017.

The general election is on Nov. 5.