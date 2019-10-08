Tips to take on the stress of the holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thinking about the holidays should give you a good feeling but for lots of people the thought of Christmas stresses them out.

Some are feeling that stress already.

One of the biggest things moms stress over has to deal with the Christmas list.

In a Coinstar survey, 2,000 people say they are stressed about giving the perfect gift this year.

But here's something interesting. The survey shows that 1/3 of adults can't even remember what gifts they received last year.

Find out more in this week's Mommy Matters.