Suspect charged after social media threat against Winston-Salem State University

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested and charged following a social media threat against Winston-Salem State University, according to a news release from the university.

Thomas Bell, 19, is charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

Winston-Salem State University police investigated a threat that was reported by students on Monday.

Campus police said Bell is not a student at Winston-Salem State.

Bell was arrested by the Henderson Police Department on Monday afternoon and has a court date of Oct. 17 in Forsyth County.

His bond was set at $25,000.