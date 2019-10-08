South Carolina inmates baptized behind bars; ‘Jail doesn’t have to be the end’

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Eighteen South Carolina inmates were baptized on Saturday in Darlington.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the baptisms at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Sunday.

“Jail doesn’t have to be the end; it can be the very beginning of the ultimate forever,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The sheriff’s office said support from ministers and other leaders in the community is strong.

A group of veterans, led by Rep. Robert Williams, come to the detention center to mentor the inmates.

“Please continue to pray for the amazing happenings at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The Facebook post has been shared more than 1,000 times.