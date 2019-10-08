× Soldier just home from deployment bound, shot, killed in his home, investigators say

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — A Tennessee soldier was bound and shot to death in his home after he returned from a yearlong deployment last Tuesday, authorities say, WBIR reports.

Specialist Jacob Bishop, 35, was found dead by his mother.

Investigators say he was physically bound, had been shot numerous times and that his killer should be considered armed and dangerous.

His killer has not been found.

“We continue to work tirelessly and around the clock to bring the party, or parties, responsible for the murder of a U.S. soldier to justice and to provide the Bishop family with some form of closure,” said Sheriff Tim Guider. “Jacob Bishop was a father of two and one of our nation’s guardians.”

The killing was not random, investigators say.

They are searching for a white SUV.

If anyone has any information about the victim, his associates or the vehicle of interest, they should call the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office at (865) 986-4823.