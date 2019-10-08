× SC family faces fright of their life when copperhead snake bites 2-year-old boy

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A 2-year-old is alive and well after a life-threatening bite from a copperhead snake, WMBF reports.

A couple was walking their son, 2-year-old Atlas Johnson, down the driveway. The boy’s father was the first to step off the concrete. When Atlas stepped, however, the snake attacked.

“Struck him in the back of the leg, and I handed him off to his mother and we saw in the light the two fang marks,” Gregory Johnson told WMBF. “I took my light and saw that it was a copperhead and we rushed him to the hospital as fast as we could.”

Doctors watched him for four hours before deciding to give him some Benadryl and release him.

The next day, however, the swelling was worse and the boy’s leg was turning black.

This time, the hospital gave the child two doses of Crofab, an anti-venom, over a 24-hour period.

“The next morning, his foot looked amazing compared to it being black when we were at the hospital,” Taylor Gibson said.

The boy is doing much better now and is back to running around, just as he should be, according to WMBF.