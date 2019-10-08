× Queen hiring someone to live at Buckingham Palace, take care of horses

LONDON — If you’re a fan of the royal family, a horse lover or both, the perfect job for you has just opened up.

Queen Elizabeth II is hiring a “Liveried Helper” to work full time exercising and training her horses to make sure they’re ready for royal activities.

The ideal applicant will have a passion for horses who looks forward to “knowing that your horses are ready to perform on the world stage.”

If you’re hired, you’ll get to live at Buckingham Palace and be paid £22,400 per year or roughly $27,610.

You’ll also get to “present ceremonial activities that are enjoyed by millions.”

The job requires you to keep the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace in royal condition by making sure the stables, harnesses and saddles are clean.

The Royal Mews takes the Queen and the Royal Family to ceremonial events in a horse-drawn carriage and car, the Royal Collection Trust says.

It is also responsible for training the Windsor Greys and Cleveland Bays that pull the royal carriages.

The right person for the job will be able to participate in royal ceremonies by helping the Coachmen with riding and driving the horses.

The application closes Thursday with interviews taking place on Oct. 21 and 22.