Police address trespassing problems in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Salesmen at Triad in Motion want to stick to making sales, not managing people who trespass on their property at 1715 N. Main St. in High Point.

“You give that one guy a pass and then it turns into his friend and then it turns into their friend and then you’ve got a whole waiting room full of beggars and trespassers,” said Mason Beaumont, general sales manager.

Beaumont said he and his team deal with homeless people on the lot several times per week.

Down the road, an Exxon has had 23 of the 66 total calls since July to High Point police for trespassing.

There have also been 10 calls for trespassing at a vacant building in the 1100 block of North Main.

At Triad in Motion, they generally try and handle it without getting the police involved.

“They have way too much more to worry about with what’s going on in High Point and Greensboro than me, a little car dealer in High Point, calling about a beggar not getting off my property when asking -- it’s just a complete waste of time,” Beaumont said.

High Point police disagree.

They have two officers dedicated to these areas, including downtown, uptown and near the BB&T Point Stadium.

Their responsibilities include “investigations to get proactive policing to being a resource for our mainstay businesses and our new businesses that have come to the downtown area,” said Lt. Curtis Cheeks, with the High Point Police Department.

That includes cracking down on trespassing cases, which the highly-trained officers handle with care.

“In a lot of these cases we realize they need assistance because of mental health. They don’t necessarily need to be arrested and taken to jail,” Cheeks said.