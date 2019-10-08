Penn State officials condemn letter calling football player’s dreadlocks ‘awful’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAPPY VALLEY, Pa. -- Penn State officials are condemning a letter that was sent to a football player that called his dreadlocks "awful," WNCN reports.

Jonathan Sutherland, a junior safety, got a letter from someone who said they were an older Penn State grad who missed the "clean cut young men and women from those days."

The person who wrote the letter said the school would be better represented if athletes had to follow a dress code.

The letter goes on to say the writer doesn't watch the NFL anymore because of the "disgusting tattoos, awful hair and immature antics in the end zone."

While we don’t know the source of this letter or the authenticity, obviously its content does not align with our values. We strongly condemn this message or any message of intolerance. — Penn State (@penn_state) October 8, 2019

James Franklin, head coach at Penn State, responded to the letter, saying:

"Jonathan Sutherland is one of the most respected players in our program. He's the ultimate example of what our program is all about. He's a captain. He's a dean's list honor student. He's confident he's articulate he's intelligent he's thoughtful he's caring and he's committed to the most supportive parents. I would be so blessed if my daughters would marry someone with his character and integrity one day."

Sutherland has not made any public comments about the letter.

