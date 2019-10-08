NC State graduate and NASA astronaut Christina Koch to make history after all in first all-female spacewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Back in March, NASA canceled what was expected to be the first ever all-female spacewalk.

Now, it looks like astronaut and North Carolina State graduate Christina Koch will make history after all.

NASA has announced that, on Oct. 21, Koch and astronaut Jessica Meir are scheduled for a spacewalk to complete power upgrade work at the International Space Station.

Koch and Anne McClain were set for a spacewalk on March 29 which would have marked the first with only women in the International Space Station's 21-year history.

Instead, Koch did the spacewalk with fellow astronaut Nick Hague.

Crews realized Koch and McClain could not do the spacewalk at the same time because only one medium spacesuit was available at the International Space Station and both Koch and McClain wear mediums.

McClain became the 13th woman to walk in space on March 11, when she realized the medium suit fits her better, and Koch became the 14th woman in history to do a spacewalk on March 29.

Koch is also expected to make history for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with an astounding 328 days. If everything goes as scheduled, she will break through the record of 288 days set by Peggy Whitson in 2016 and 2017.

Her spaceflight will run just 12 days short of the all-time record of 340 days set by Scott Kelly in 2015 and 2016.