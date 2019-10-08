× Man charged with murder, sex crimes after 17-month-old toddler dies in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A baby is dead, and a Virginia man is facing new charges, according to WTVR.

Family said their 17-month-old Nariah Brown died back in May.

Barron T. Spurlock, 25, of Richmond, has now been charged with murder and two counts of object sexual penetration.

Spurlock was already in jail on other charges when these charges were issued.

The toddler was left in the care of a person her mother, Aija Brown, trusted at a Richmond motel room, the mother told WTVR.

“This was one of the more emotionally trying investigations for our detectives because of the age of the victim,” Major Crimes Lt. Erlan Marshall told the station. “We hope this arrest provides some measure of closure for the family and the community.”