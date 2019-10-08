× Lexington man wanted for allegedly shooting, assaulting man

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man is wanted after he allegedly assault and shot a man Sunday, according to police.

Darian Alexander Shellman, 29, is accused of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first degree burglary, five counts of attempted armed robbery and discharging a weapon in city limits.

At about 8:11 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported assault at 230 Federal Street.

At the scene, police found 20-year-old Isiah Malik Pate suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by paramedics and brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about Shellman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at (336) 243-3303 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.