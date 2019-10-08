Lexington man wanted for allegedly shooting, assaulting man

Posted 11:53 am, October 8, 2019, by

Darian Alexander Shellman

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man is wanted after he allegedly assault and shot a man Sunday, according to police.

Darian Alexander Shellman, 29, is accused of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first degree burglary, five counts of attempted armed robbery and discharging a weapon in city limits.

At about 8:11 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported assault at 230 Federal Street.

At the scene, police found 20-year-old Isiah Malik Pate suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by paramedics and brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about Shellman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at (336) 243-3303 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.