High Point University holding vaccine clinics to prevent spread of mumps after 11 cases confirmed

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University is taking action after the Guilford County Health Department and Novant Health helped to confirm 11 cases of mumps, a contagious infection, on campus.

The university says they are offering vaccine clinics for students, faculty and staff who would like to get an MMR vaccination.

The clinics will be held Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Slane Student Center or Cottrell Hall Kushner Ballroom.

No appointment is needed. To get the vaccine, an insurance card and HPU Passport card are needed.

The university says a copay will be covered.

The CDC recommends a third round of the MMR vaccination to help improve protection against the mumps for individuals at increased risk of exposure.

HPU encourages any students who believe they have been in close contact with someone who has had mumps to go to the on-campus clinics.

Six cases of mumps have also been reported at Elon University.