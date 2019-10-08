Former High Point mayor Arnold Koonce Jr. dies at 93

Posted 10:04 am, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:05AM, October 8, 2019

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Arnold J. Koonce Jr., who served as the mayor of High Point has died, according to the city.

Koonce was 93 years old when he died Monday.

“His service to the city as mayor, council member and dedicated citizen is unparalleled,” the city said in a Tuesday tweet. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, along with our sincerest gratitude.”

According to his obituary, Koonce was born on Nov. 2, 1925.

