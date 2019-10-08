City council rezones NC business to allow giant 40-by-80-foot American flag

STATESVILLE, N.C. — It’s official: the flag can stay.

On Monday, the Statesville City Council voted to rezone the property of Gander RV, thus giving the company permission to fly its massive 40-foot-by-80-foot American flag, according to WJZY.

Ever since the shop strung up the flag in October of 2018, Camping World, which owns Gander RV, and the City of Statesville have sparred over the giant flag.

The city fined the store and continued issuing fines for each day the flag was up.

While the decision to rezone Gander RV now permits the flag, the shop is still responsible for more than $14,000 in fines and another $2,000 in legal fees.