Child denied school picture because of her hair

JACKSON COUNTY, MICH. -- A Michigan girl was not allowed to get her school picture taken because of her hairstyle, WILX reports.

Eight-year-old Marian, a third-grader, was denied a school picture last week because of the red in her hair.

Her family says a lack of communication led to the confusion.

"Her hair is done in a bun. It's braided into a bun. This is uncalled for to pull them to the side. They didn't even call us," said Doug Scott, Marian's father. "Marian didn't leave the house, go down the street and get this done on her own. No. She's 8 years old. We did this ourselves in our own home and there's no way I felt like this would happen."

The Paragon Charter Academy handbook says that students' hair color must be natural tones to get their picture taken.

But what it doesn't state is the course of action if a student shows up with colored hair.

Doug was confused and frustrated when Marian was told she couldn't get her picture taken but could return to class.

"If they would have reached out to us and say come get her...she's got a hair issue. We need you to change it. That's not allowed. I would have been fine with why this happened, but they didn't reach out to us," Doug said. "They let her stay in school... so if she's not a disruption to the class, then why is she a disruption to the picture?"

The school did send out a recorded message Sunday before photos were taken going over the dress code policy.

A message Doug says he never heard or saw.

"Had I seen the email, I probably would have told Marian's mother to not do it," Doug said. "But I guess I think it's good that this happened because now people are going to get the opportunity to see what is really going on."

Marian plans to have her picture taken next month on a re-take day.