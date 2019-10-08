× Cam Newton not going to London with Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton is not going to London with the Panthers this Sunday for the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Stadium, WJZY reports.

Doctors believe that it would be bad for Newton’s foot injury if he stands on the sidelines for four hours or rides a plane all the way to London, the team says.

Newton is still recovering from a Lisfranc injury, which is a foot-related problem that causes the ligaments in the mid-foot to break and make the joints unstable.

Kyle Allen will reportedly start as quarterback for the fourth team this season.

Following the announcement that Newton will be out “indefinitely,” he released a video on his personal YouTube account where he said he made a mistake trying to play through his injury.

“I was hiding an injury where I could have easily said, ’You know what, coach, I don’t think I’m ready. Maybe I need to kind of consider sitting this one out…” Newton said.

As of right now, he isn’t sure how long he’ll be away from the game to recover.

“It could very well be a week. Or two weeks. It could be three weeks, it could be four weeks, it could be six weeks,” Newton said. “But I have to understand and know if it takes that time, I trust in this team that they will–we will–still be in a great situation by the time I get back.”

Newton said being sidelined to recover is helping him reevaluate his feelings about how he approaches football.

“It takes the ‘Superman’ out of it,” Newton said, referring to the nickname he is most well known for. “You feel like you’re immortal. You feel you can’t do no wrong. You feel like you’re this big, bad guy. But truth be told, I’m human. Through this whole time, I’m realizing this.”

“What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot. We want him at 100% when he’s ready, so there’s no exact timetable for his return,” said Ron Rivera, Panthers head coach. “At this point, we’re going to go forward with Kyle (Allen) as our starter.”

The Panthers are 3-2 on the season.

The next game against the Buccaneers airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m.