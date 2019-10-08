Burlington family responds to Bobby Harvey’s charges and arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The family of Bobby Harvey have released a response to the allegations that were brought against Harvey, who is currently being held on a $1.25 million bond.

Harvey was arrested Friday evening in Burlington, while officers responded to reports of a domestic assault in the area.

Officers stopped Harvey as he walked along the road with a second person and asked them for identification.

At some point during the incident, Harvey began to walk away from police officers who then grabbed his arms. Harvey and two police officers got into a lengthy struggle.

A portion of this arrest was caught on camera and shows officers hitting Harvey in the face repeatedly. Burlington police later stated that Harvey had grabbed one of their tasers and had bitten an officer's legs.

Multiple officers subdued Harvey, handcuffed his arms, tied his legs and carried him to the back of their squad car.

Harvey was taken to jail before he was taken to the hospital.

Police later stated that though Harvey matched the description given to them by the domestic assault victim, he was not their suspect.

Harvey was charged with three counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of resisting arrest.

“I would not treat a dog the way my brother was treated he was beaten and hogtied like an animal and I want justice for him the same as anyone else would if it were their family member,” Sandra Harvey said Tuesday afternoon.

She and other members from the community held a news conference near Dailey Street, the site of the arrest.

She and others criticized the police tactics used, as well as the medical care her brother received.

“When the police chief did his press conference he said that my brother had no injuries which is not true. When I was finally allowed to see my brother he had several injuries; a huge knot in the back of his head, a black eye, scrapes to the white meet on is knee and elbow and a gash in his eyebrow, the clothes he had on were all bloody, it literally broke my heart,” she said.

She continued by saying that police never called an ambulance.

“A female officer on the scene said ‘we need to get him checked out.’ An ambulance was never called for my brother. He was taken straight to jail. The only reason he was taken to the hospital for his injuries was because the jail refused to take him. I just keep thinking to myself what if the jail would have taken him when the police first took him there and he would have died from head injuries that they didn't know he had.”

During the news conference Sandra also criticized the court's handling of her brother’s first appearance.

Harvey made his first appearance Tuesday morning. His initial appearance was scheduled for 2 p.m., however, it was moved to 11 a.m.

During the appearance, the judge explained to Harvey that his appearance was moved up because of the “light” docket they had for the morning session, which is standard practice. FOX8 crews inside the courthouse noted that there were only two other cases waiting to be heard in the courtroom at this time.

When asked, Sandra said she had no idea that her brother’s appearance had been changed.

“I was told it was at 2:00 and I had every intention of being there to support my brother. But out of the blue it was moved up to 11:00 a.m. and I was not notified. I found out from a third party at 10:30 a.m. that the time changed. Because I do not live in the area I was not able to be there in time to support my brother.”

She later stated that the attorney they hired for Harvey’s defense was not notified as well.

During his appearance, Harvey was given a court-appointed attorney.

Before being lead out of the courtroom Harvey asked the judge about his $1.25 million bond.

The judge said he would make a note for Harvey’s attorney to file a motion for a bond reduction.

Harvey’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 9 a.m.