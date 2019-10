× Baltutis, Cook advance to general election in Burlington mayoral race

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Incumbent Ian Baltutis and Joey Cook have advanced to the November general election in the Burlington mayoral race.

With all 19 precincts reporting, Baltutis got 1,319 votes and Cook got 388 votes.

Lisa Patrick fell short with 239 votes.

Baltutis was elected as mayor in 2015.

The general election is on Nov. 5.