10-year-old girl shot, killed by 11-year-old boy in SC, police say

HANAHAN, S.C. — An 11-year-old girl was shot to death Saturday night in Hanahan, South Carolina, WBTW reports.

Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting and when they arrived, they found a 10-year-old dead in the home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified as an 11-year-old boy, according to an incident report.

The State Law Enforcement Division, the Hanahan Police Department, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office andthe Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are all assisting in the ongoing investigation.