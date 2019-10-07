× Woman stabbed in chest in Burlington, expected to survive

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A woman was stabbed in the chest overnight in Burlington, according to police.

At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, police responded to a stabbing at 530 S. Graham Hopedale Road.

At the scene, officers found a 48-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to the chest in a parking lot.

The woman was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

Police have not commented on any possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.