LANDOVER, Md. — Jay Gruden is out as head coach of the Washington Redskins, according to the NFL.

Monday, after the Redskins lost to the New England Patriots 33-7, Gruden was reportedly fired.

The loss left the team with an 0-5 record, the first since 2001.

Gruden has coached the team since 2014 and was only five weeks into his sixth season.