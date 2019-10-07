× Tuna recalled over poisoning concerns, allergic reactions

Mical Seafood, Inc., of Florida, and the Food and Drug Administration are voluntary recalling several tuna products for possible poisoning.

Four reported illnesses have been confirmed as of Tuesday.

The tuna being recalled may have elevated levels of histamine that can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning.

The most common symptoms of histamine or scombroid fish poisoning are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives, itchy skin, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea

The symptoms usually resolve within several hours without medical care and can generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish.

Each person can experience symptoms differently.

The items were sold in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, California, Michigan, Rhode Island, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten and Grand Cayman, and have production dates between April 2 and May 14, the FDA says.

The following tuna products are being recalled:

Customers with questions or concerns can call the company’s Recall Team at (954) 935-0133, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.