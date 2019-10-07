× Thousands show up for free Kanye West worship service

SALT LAKE CITY — Rapper Kanye West performed for thousands of people in an outdoor shopping center in Utah Saturday, the Deseret News reports.

West has been traveling across the country, performing religious shows where he testifies about God and his religious journey.

The concerts include choir singers and other musicians who help West perform gospel music.

They also help him perform versions of his older hits such as “Jesus Walks” which he played at Saturday’s worship service.

West reportedly performed right before 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City.

He spoke about his political views and the dangers posed by social media.

“Do not read comments on the internet,” West said. “These people don’t know you like that…They want to slow you down and control you.”

Around 7,000 to 10,000 people were at the concert.

Kanye West At Sunday Service Salt Lake City talked about the Republican Party of Lincoln freeing the slaves and how he supports Trump: “I ain’t never made a decision only based on my color. That’s a form of slavery, mental slavery.” pic.twitter.com/0Cwom01ipF — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) October 5, 2019