Social media threat investigated by Winston-Salem State University police, suspect identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem State University police investigated a threat that was reported by students on Monday, the university said in a news release.

Campus police have issued an “all-clear” regarding the threat.

A suspect, who is not a student and is not in the vicinity of WSSU’s campus, has been identified and charges are pending, according to WSSU police.

The university said multiple students reported the social media threat to police through phone calls and postings through LiveSafe, a mobile app that allows students, faculty and staff to confidentially share tips and safety concerns with police.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is always our no. 1 priority,” Chief of Police Patricia Norris said. “Thank you to everyone who reached out to us with these crucial tips that helped us identify the suspect.”