New Asheboro Recreation Center set to open soon

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The Acme-McCrary building on North Street in Asheboro is looking a lot different after two years of renovations.

City officials hope to open the new Asheboro Municipal Recreational Center in the beginning of December.

It'll be the first and only recreation center run by the city located in the heart of downtown Asheboro.

"It is our hope that it's completed early December for our downtown Christmas activities," said Jody Maness, the assistant recreation director of the city.

When FOX8 first visiter the site back in 2017 it needed a lot of work.

Now city crews have made major progress restoring the old pool, renovating the gymnasium and redoing the different auxiliary rooms they'll use for various amenities.

"Of course, you'll have athletic activities, aquatic activities, tons of fitness opportunities and fitness classes and those types of things... social activities, cookie classes the skies the limit," Maness said.

He said the YMCA is the only other facility like this on the other side of the city.

They're hoping this center will complement the YMCA and keep people downtown.

"We hope it opens doors to a new demographic and more folks to be able to come out and enjoy activities," Maness said. "And this rec center is a step in that process."