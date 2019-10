× N.C. Uber driver shot in head while dropping off passenger

RALEIGH, N.C. – An Uber driver was shot in the head early Monday morning while dropping off a passenger in east Raleigh, WNCN reported.

The female driver was dropping off a passenger around 2 a.m. when she was shot. It’s not known yet if she was struck by bullets or fragments, police said.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not currently have any suspect information.